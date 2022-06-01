PNL’s Ciuca meets EC, EP, EPP Presidents on the sidelines of the European People’s Party congress in Rotterdam

PNL’s Ciuca meets EC, EP, EPP Presidents on the sidelines of the European People’s Party congress in Rotterdam. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, as well as with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]