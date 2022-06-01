Romcim Posts 4% Growth in Revenue to RON1.4B in 2021

Romcim Posts 4% Growth in Revenue to RON1.4B in 2021. Cement manufacturer Romcim, previously known as CRH Ciment, posted growth of 4% in revenue to RON1.4 billion in 2021, the latest data available on the Finance Ministry website show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]