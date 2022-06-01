Holcim Sees Revenue up 8% to RON1.7B in Romania in 2021

Holcim Sees Revenue up 8% to RON1.7B in Romania in 2021. Swiss-held Holcim group, the largest construction material manufacturer in Romania via its local subsidiary, saw its revenue increase by 8% to RON1.7 billion year-on-year in 2021, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]