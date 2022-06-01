BCR Asigurari de Viata Ends 2021 with RON30.7M Profit

BCR Asigurari de Viata Ends 2021 with RON30.7M Profit. BCR Asigurari de Viata, part of Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), ended 2021 with RON30.7 million profit, an increase of 2.7% on 2020 and intends to disburse RON24.8 million dividends from it, its 2021 report says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]