Former Bucharest mayor Oprescu freed on bail in Greece before extradition request decision
Jun 2, 2022
A panel of judges from the Athens Court of Appeal decided to release on bail the former mayor of Bucharest, Sorin Oprescu, who is subject of a final jail sentence in Romania, B1tv.ro reported. He has to pay EUR 5,000 by June 2 and report to the police twice a month. The former mayor of (...)
