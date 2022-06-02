 
June 2, 2022

Former Bucharest mayor Oprescu freed on bail in Greece before extradition request decision
Jun 2, 2022

Former Bucharest mayor Oprescu freed on bail in Greece before extradition request decision.

A panel of judges from the Athens Court of Appeal decided to release on bail the former mayor of Bucharest, Sorin Oprescu, who is subject of a final jail sentence in Romania, B1tv.ro reported. He has to pay EUR 5,000 by June 2 and report to the police twice a month. The former mayor of (...)

