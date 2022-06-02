Dacian Cioloș resigns from RO reformist party USR to form own political vehicle
Jun 2, 2022
Dacian Cioloș, a former European Union commissioner who served as prime minister of Romania in 2016, resigned from the Save Romania Union (USR) party to form a new political vehicle. He is the founder of PLUS party that merged with (was absorbed by) reformist USR. Besides Cioloș, MEPs Ramona (...)
