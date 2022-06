Glovo users in Romania order more than 6,1 million burgers in a year

Glovo users in Romania order more than 6,1 million burgers in a year. Glovo users in Romania ordered over 6,1 million burgers between May 2021 and May 2022, favoring them even during holidays such as Christmas or Easter, reveals an analysis by the food delivery app. Clients in Bucharest were responsible for over 40% of the burger orders in Romania, the capital (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]