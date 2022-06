Bucharest Stock Exchange blue-chip index BET loses 1.7% in May

Bucharest Stock Exchange blue-chip index BET loses 1.7% in May. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) saw a 1.7% decline in May, measured by the main index BET, which follows the prices of the 20 most traded listed companies, but gained 0.45% if the dividends are priced in (BET-TR), according to the calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the data from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]