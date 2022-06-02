RO market regulator to cut fees charged by private pension funds managers

RO market regulator to cut fees charged by private pension funds managers. The financial markets regulator ASF initiated the procedures for promoting a law by which it would cut the "undeserved privileges" of the private pension funds managers (Pillar II), ASF president Nicu Marcu announced. At this moment, the managers can charge a one-off fee in the amount of 0.5% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]