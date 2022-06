Romania’s lawmakers hike wages paid to public sector workers

Romania’s lawmakers hike wages paid to public sector workers. The salaries of the public sector will increase from July 1 with a quarter of the difference between the salary provided by the Law no. 153/2017 (not yet enforced) and the actual wages at the end of last year, according to draft laws adopted on May 31 by the Chamber of Deputies, as a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]