Campus Media 2021 Turnover Up 12% to RON81.3M YOY. Campus Media, the company that operates television channel Digi TV, controlled by DIGI group, reported turnover worth RON81.3 million (EUR16.4 million) in 2021, up 12% from 2020, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]