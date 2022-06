Clever Media Network Sees Turnover Rise 11% in 2021, To RON212M

Clever Media Network Sees Turnover Rise 11% in 2021, To RON212M. Clever Media Network, the company that operates television channel Prima TV, reported turnover worth RON212 million (around EUR42.8 million) for 2021, up 11% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]