Fondul Proprietatea Works with Rothschild for Hidroelectrica Listing

Fondul Proprietatea Works with Rothschild for Hidroelectrica Listing. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), with stakes in Petrom, Alro Slatina, Aeroporturi, has hired the famous investment bank Rothschild for financial assistance in the listing of electricity producer Hidroelectrica on the capital market, according to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]