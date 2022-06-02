H.E. Mr. Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, the Ambassador of Italy in Bucharest: Celebration of the National Day, opportunity to highlight the friendship and mutual trust between Italy and Romania, strong partners and allies, facing side by side the many global challenges of the contemporary world



Seventy-six years ago, on the 2nd of June 1946, the Italian people, called for the first time to a universal suffrage vote, chose the Republic over Monarchy, thus turning a crucial page in the history of the Nation, getting over the horrors and tragedies of twenty years of dictatorship and... (...)