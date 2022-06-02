(P) Mintia Thermal Power Plant, a national asset with a history of over 50 years, to be sold at public auction



EXPERT INSOLVENŢĂ SPRL, as Judicial Administrator of SOCIETATEA COMPLEXUL ENERGETIC HUNEDOARA SA announces the wholesale by public auction of the Mintia Thermo-Electric Power Station. The total starting price of the auction is EUR 91.236.832,87, excluding VAT. As regards the VAT, the legal (...)