Dogan Media International Reports RON266.6M Turnover in 2021, Up 22% YOY

Dogan Media International Reports RON266.6M Turnover in 2021, Up 22% YOY. Dogan Media International, part of Turkey’s group Dogan, which operates television channel Kanal D and Radio Impuls network, reached turnover worth RON266.6 million (EUR53.9 million) in 2021, 22% higher than in 2020, in line with Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]