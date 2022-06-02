Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake

Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake. Roughly 23,000 buildings in Bucharest could be “significantly damaged” in the event of a major earthquake, according to a risk assessment report compiled by the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations. The same report estimates that around 6,500 people could die and 16,000 would be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]