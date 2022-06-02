Documentary on Chinese teenager's love of Romanian town to premiere at Sheffield DocFest 2022

Documentary on Chinese teenager's love of Romanian town to premiere at Sheffield DocFest 2022. The Joys And Sorrows Of Young Yuguo, a documentary on the love story between a Chinese teenager and the Romanian town of Bacău, will premiere on June 26 at Sheffield DocFest 2022. A Netflix documentary and a Vernon Films production, it is written and directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu (Chuck Norris (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]