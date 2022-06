Alexander Pitchka takes over as general manager of JTI Romania

Alexander Pitchka is the general manager of tobacco company JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria starting May 2022. Pitchka joined JTI in 1997 in Global Supply Chain in Ukraine. He has held various positions in Finance and contributed to JTI business in a series of countries, including Korea and (...)