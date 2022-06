BAT Contributed EUR24B To Romania’s State Budget In Last 25 Years

BAT Contributed EUR24B To Romania’s State Budget In Last 25 Years. British American Tobacco (BAT), with a market share of 50% on the local tobacco market, on Thursday said it had contributed over EUR125 billion to Romania’s economy during its 25 years of activity on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]