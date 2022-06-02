Getica 95 Reports 25% Higher Turnover, Of RON1.9B, For 2021

Getica 95 Reports 25% Higher Turnover, Of RON1.9B, For 2021. Energy supplier Getica 95, held by businessman Viorel Tudose, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON1.9 billion, up 25% from RON1.5 billion in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]