TMUCB Exits Insolvency After Eight YearsTrustul de Montaj Utilaj Chimic Bucureşti (TMUCB) - Bucharest Chemical Equipment Assembly Trust - one of the oldest privately-held Romanian companies and one of the largest companies in the construction sector, is exiting insolvency after eight years, insolvency practitioner CITR, part of (...)
Europe's chief prosecutor decries magnitude of tax fraud in EULaura Kövesi, chief prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which concluded its first year of activity with 929 opened investigations and EUR 259 million in frozen assets, estimates that EUR 30-60 bln is lost to tax fraud in the EU every year. “If I were a finance minister, (...)