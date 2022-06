Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET Index Down 1.7% In May 2022

Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET Index Down 1.7% In May 2022. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a 1.7% decrease in May 2022, as measured by BET (Bucharest Exchange Trading index) -the first index developed by BSE which includes the most traded stocks on the local market-, but gained 0.45% if dividends are priced in BET-TR (the total return version of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]