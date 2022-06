Accor Group Signs Franchise Agreement With Romanian Firm For Opening Of ibis Styles Hotel In Fagaras

Accor Group Signs Franchise Agreement With Romanian Firm For Opening Of ibis Styles Hotel In Fagaras. French hotel group Accor has recently signed a franchise agreement with local company Leader D.G.S. Construct for the opening of an ibis Styles hotel in the town of Fagaras. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]