PwC Romania Promotes Adriana Costea, Radu Badiceanu To Partners In Tax And Legal Advisory, Technology Consulting Practices. PwC Romania on Thursday announced that Adriana Costea and Radu Badiceanu were promoted as Partners in the Tax and Legal Advisory Practice and the Technology Consulting Practice, respectively, effective July 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]