New security laws drafted in Romania criticized for excessive powers given to secret services
Jun 3, 2022
The Romanian domestic and foreign intelligence services SRI and SIE will avoid any kind of accountability while being placed directly under the control of the President, according to analysts reviewing the set of ten draft laws currently under debate among the members of the ruling coalition. (...)
