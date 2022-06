Portuguese GreenVolt takes over 45MW PV park in Romania for EUR 83 mln

Portuguese group GreenVolt, a player in the field of renewable energy, reached an agreement with Samsung, through some of its subsidiaries, for the takeover of a 45 MW solar park in Giurgiu, evaluated at EUR 83 mln, according to a GreenVolt statement quoted by Ziarul Financiar.