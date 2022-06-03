Banca Transilvania begins integration of Tiriac Leasing after takeover is cleared

Banca Transilvania begins integration of Tiriac Leasing after takeover is cleared. Banca Transilvania will start the integration of Ţiriac Leasing into the Banca Transilvania Financial Group after receiving the necessary approvals for this transaction. This is the first BT acquisition of a stand-alone leasing company, meaning one that was not acquired as part of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]