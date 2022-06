Romania's Romgaz begins production at three more onshore wells

Romania's state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has put into operation the Coşereni drying station, with three wells being put into production, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced. Thus, an additional gas supply of 230,000 cubic meters per day is ensured, he stated.