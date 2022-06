Assets of open-end investment funds shrink by another 2.6% in April

Assets of open-end investment funds shrink by another 2.6% in April. The net assets of the 236 open and closed-end funds in Romania, local and foreign, increased by 1.2% MoM in April, to RON 52.1 bln (EUR 10.5 bln), while since the beginning of the year, they have decreased by 2.9% YTD. The net outflows in April totalled RON 96 mln (EUR 19.5 mln), Ziarul (...)