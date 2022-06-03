June 3, 2022
Hornbach Set to Open Constanta Store This Autumn
Hornbach Set to Open Constanta Store This Autumn.
Germany’s DIY retailer Hornbach plans to open a new unit in Constanta this autumn.
European Commission Approves Two State Aid Schemes For Romanian SMEs
The European Commission approved on Friday (June 3) state aid schemes for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), respectively for the IMM PROD and GARANT CONSTRUCT programs.
Crosspoint: Bucharest Office Market Lease Volume Higher By 10,000 Sqm YoY In 1Q/2022
The total lease volume on the Bucharest office market amounted to almost 65,000 square meters in the first quarter of 2022, similar to the level traded in the same period 2021, but higher by 10,000 sqm than in the first quarter of 2020, as per data from real estate consulting firm Crosspoint (...)
Raiffeisen - UniCredit Consortium Grant EUR65.2M Syndicated Loan To Portugal's Greenvolt Group
A consortium made up of Raiffeisen Bank International, Raiffeisen Bank Romania and UniCredit Bank Romania has granted a syndicated loan of EUR65.2 million to Portugal’s Greenvolt-Energias Renováveis.
Survey: Over Half Of Romanians Prefer Digital Payments
Global survey “Attitudes towards payment methods”, commissioned by eService and other EVO Group entities, shows that almost six in ten Romanians pay digitally due to ease of use and convenience.
