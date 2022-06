Optimedia Posts 60% Higher Turnover in First Four Months of 2022 Vs Year-Earlier Period

Oradea-based producer of PVC and aluminum windows and doors, owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius and Simona Pantis, saw its turnover go up by 60% in the first four months of 2022 from the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]