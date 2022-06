Carmo Lact Prod 2021 Turnover Tops RON150M

Carmo Lact Prod 2021 Turnover Tops RON150M. Carmo Lact Prod, a dairy and cheese producer of Monor, Bistrita-Nasaud, controlled by entrepreneurs Eugen Creosteanu, Ioan Neagos and Alin Neagos, reached RON158.4 million turnover in 2021, after a 19% increase from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]