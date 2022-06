Autoliv 2021 Turnover Up 14% to Over RON3.8B YOY

Automotive safety systems maker Autoliv Romania, the local subsidiary of Sweden's group Autoliv, for 2021 reported turnover worth RON3.889 billion (EUR790.5 million), up 14% year-on-year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]