Germany’s ara shoes Lays Off 550 Employees, See Turnover Plummet to Just EUR1M in 2021. ara shoes Romania, which operates the German group’s production locally, in 2021 generated turnover of RON6.4 million (EUR1.3 million), down 96% from 2020, when the business had already plunged. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]