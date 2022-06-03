Report: The taxes paid by the FIC member companies have a significant direct contribution to supporting the State budget



Report: The taxes paid by the FIC member companies have a significant direct contribution to supporting the State budget.

Romania is facing a difficult economic context due to the high energy prices, inflation, and geopolitical instability. The Foreign Investors Council – FIC considers that the current budgetary challenges must be solved through a series of sustainable measures for the Romanian economy, measures (...)