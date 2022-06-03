The newest retail park in Bucharest reached the last stretch: Lemon Retail Park to be opened in September



Synergy Construct scheduled the opening of the retail park at the most convenient moment for the residents in its catchment area, synchronizing the launch with the returning to school period, when the visitors would benefit most from the newest shopping destination in the community. Located in (...)