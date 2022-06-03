Betano becomes the main sponsor of Cupa Romaniei, which now becomes Cupa Romaniei Betano



BETANO.com, leading European sports betting and online casino operator, has recently signed a partnership with the Romanian Football Federation and becomes the main sponsor for the Romanian Cup. For the next three competitive seasons, Betano receives the status of naming sponsor of the (...)