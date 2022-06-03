Ialomita Cave in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains hosts three-day jazz festival this summer
Jun 3, 2022
Ialomita Cave in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains hosts three-day jazz festival this summer.
Jazz and hiking enthusiasts have one more reason to (re)visit the natural heritage of Romania's Bucegi Mountains this summer: The Jazz Cave Festival, a special event taking place inside the Ialomita Cave. The second edition of the festival, which aims to "restore the organic link between man (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]