Photo exhibition in Bucharest tells stories of Romanian-German couples
Jun 3, 2022
Photo exhibition in Bucharest tells stories of Romanian-German couples.
Goethe-Institut in Bucharest celebrates "30 years of Romanian-German friendship and partnership in Europe" through a photography exhibition that tells personal stories of couples with the aim of revealing the history of mutual migration between Germany and Romania. The show will open later this (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]