Tiberiu Mavrodin Proposed To Take Over As Executive Board Chairman Of CEC Bank. Tiberiu Mavrodin, a member of the Board of Directors of state-run lender CEC Bank, was proposed to take over as Chairman of the Board and replace Mirela Calugareanu, in line with banking sources. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]