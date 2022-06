Romgaz Sets Off Production At Three New Onshore Wells In EUR31M Investment

Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) has put into operation the Cosereni drying station, with three wells being put into production, stated energy minister Virgil Popescu.