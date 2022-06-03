Crosspoint: Bucharest Office Market Lease Volume Higher By 10,000 Sqm YoY In 1Q/2022

The total lease volume on the Bucharest office market amounted to almost 65,000 square meters in the first quarter of 2022, similar to the level traded in the same period 2021, but higher by 10,000 sqm than in the first quarter of 2020, as per data from real estate consulting firm Crosspoint.