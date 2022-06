Aircraft Parts Maker UACE Turnover Down 12.7% YoY To RON411M

Aircraft Parts Maker UACE Turnover Down 12.7% YoY To RON411M. Aluminium aircraft parts manufacturer United Alloy Corporation Europe (UACE), ended 2021 with a turnover of RON411 million (EUR85 million) versus RON471 million (EUR97.8 million) in 2020, in line with public data from the finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]