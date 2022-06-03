Energy Ministry Proposes Selling Nearly 1% In OMV Petrom To Company Employees

Energy Ministry Proposes Selling Nearly 1% In OMV Petrom To Company Employees. Romania’s energy ministry on Thursday published a draft government decision stipulating the sale to the employees of energy company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) of a package of shares representing almost 1% of the company’s share capital that is held by the Romanian State, at a price of RON0.215 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]