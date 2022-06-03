Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase



Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rafila recently pledged to build three regional hospitals by the end of 2027. Each government since 2005 has promised to build these hospitals, but they are still in the planning phase. According to Alexandru Rafila, two hospitals, the ones in Cluj and Iași, (...)