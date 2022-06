Raiffeisen – UniCredit Consortium Grants EUR65.2M Syndicated Loan To Portugal’s Greenvolt Group

Raiffeisen – UniCredit Consortium Grants EUR65.2M Syndicated Loan To Portugal’s Greenvolt Group. A consortium made up of Raiffeisen Bank International, Raiffeisen Bank Romania and UniCredit Bank Romania has granted a syndicated loan of EUR65.2 million to Portugal’s Greenvolt-Energias Renováveis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]