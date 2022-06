Universal Alloy Corporation Sees Revenue Down to RON411M in 2021

Universal Alloy Corporation Sees Revenue Down to RON411M in 2021. Aluminum aircraft parts manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation, a member of the Montana group controlled by Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, ended last year with RON411 million (EUR85 million) revenue, compared with RON471 million (EUR97.8 million) the previous year, Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]