Romania warns of delays in joint project with Bulgaria for boosting navigation on the Danube



Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on June 6 that he had discussed with representatives of the Bulgarian Government about the Fast Danube project, "a vital project for the entire European Union, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine." "The Danube must be navigable (...)