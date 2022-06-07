Romania's cereal crop expected to edge down by only 5% from last year's record



Romania could produce 1.4 mln tonnes of cereals (wheat, corn, barley) less this year, compared to last year, according to the latest projections of the European Commission summarised by Economica.net. Romania's wheat, corn and barley production could be around 25.8 mln tonnes this year, down (...)