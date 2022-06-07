Buyers of rights from Petrom’s employees disappointed by Govt.’s decision to sell only 1%

Buyers of rights from Petrom’s employees disappointed by Govt.’s decision to sell only 1%. The buyers of the rights held by employees of Petrom oil company at the time of privatisation (in 2004), who were promised 8% of their company’s shares at the price paid by OMV during the privatisation process, are disappointed by the Government’s decision to sell them only a 1% stake at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]